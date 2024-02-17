Pittsburgh residents run in underwear on cold February day to help fight genetic disease

PITTSBURGH — Despite some falling snowflakes, runners took to the streets of Pittsburgh without a lot of clothes on to raise money for a good cause during the annual “Cupid’s Undie Run.”

The event raises awareness for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disease that causes tumors that can affect the brain, spinal cord and nerves.

Organizers from the event say they encourage people to dress in the unusual attire so that more people will notice and pay attention to the cause.

“All of us running in our underwear, we do it as a way to draw attention to the cause,” event director Brooke Bissell said. “What better way to attract attention than to have over 300 people running in your underwear in the city of Pittsburgh on a freezing cold February day?”

The proceeds from the run go towards the Children’s Tumor Foundation, which helps fund research into finding a cure for the disease.

The Clemente Bridge was closed from 1:45 to 3 p.m. for the event. The run began at McFadden’s on North Shore Drive.

Anyone interested in donating can visit Cupid’s Undie Run’s website.

