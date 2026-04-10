Pittsburgh restaurants could soon join the Michelin Guide

PITTSBURGH — Work is being done to highlight the Steel City’s many fine restaurants and put Pittsburgh on the culinary map.

VisitPittsburgh says it is working with the Michelin Guide to rate Pittsburgh’s restaurants.

The restaurant ranking system is known throughout the world and has the potential to bring in ‘food tourists’ who travel just to eat at highly-ranked restaurants.

“This is another opportunity for us to reach consumers that may not be thinking about Pittsburgh, but we can get in front of them from a culinary perspective.

Officials say over the next year, Michelin will look at some of Pittsburgh’s restaurants and determine if they rank within the system.

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