Pittsburgh Riverhounds season ends with loss in first round of playoffs

CHARLESTON — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds season has ended in a playoff loss.

The Riverhounds traveled to Charleston to face their longtime rival and the reigning conference champions, the Battery, in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the USL Championship Playoffs.

Although the Riverhounds had a 12-10 edge in shots, Charleston’s Nick Markanich — the USL Championship’s leading scorer — was the only person to score. The Riverhounds lost 1-0.

This was the seventh consecutive season the Riverhounds made a playoff appearance.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group