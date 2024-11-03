Sports

Pittsburgh Riverhounds season ends with loss in first round of playoffs

By WPXI.com News Staff

Riverhounds 2024 playoffs

By WPXI.com News Staff

CHARLESTON — The Pittsburgh Riverhounds season has ended in a playoff loss.

The Riverhounds traveled to Charleston to face their longtime rival and the reigning conference champions, the Battery, in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the USL Championship Playoffs.

Although the Riverhounds had a 12-10 edge in shots, Charleston’s Nick Markanich — the USL Championship’s leading scorer — was the only person to score. The Riverhounds lost 1-0.

This was the seventh consecutive season the Riverhounds made a playoff appearance.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Upcoming Kamala Harris rally in Pittsburgh expected to be relocated, sources say
  • SMU cornerback leaves game vs. Pitt in ambulance after injury
  • 2 men accused of trying to scam 75-year-old Fayette County man out of over $25K
  • VIDEO: Former President Bill Clinton, Eric Trump visit local communities as Election Day quickly approaches
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0

    Most Read