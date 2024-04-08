Pittsburgh Solar Eclipse Forecast: Will you be able to see the big show today?

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — The big day is finally here! But the million dollar question is will you be able to see the eclipse today?

As expected, skies are mostly cloudy this morning as we await a warm front to move through the area. As we get closer to mid-day, drier air will start to nose into western PA, offering at least *pockets* of clearing as we approach 2-3p.

It still appears that areas north and west of Pittsburgh stand the highest chance to see the eclipse, while slightly thicker clouds may linger south and east. A slightly faster trends in the clouds this morning means a few more of us may see the eclipse. That of course is a big “if” right now.

Those traveling out of the Pittsburgh area should target Ohio as there is highest confidence for clearing in cities like Dayton, Akron, and possibly Cleveland. Those planning to head to Erie or Meadville are more on the edge.

