Pittsburgh Steelers, AFC North to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and the rest of the AFC North will be featured on the in-season version of Hard Knocks, it was announced Monday.

It’s the first time an entire division has been featured on Hard Knocks. The AFC North consists of the Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals.

“Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North” will document the battle for the AFC North crown during the final six weeks of the NFL season, as well as a playoff run for the division-winner and any AFC North Wild Card teams.

“Last season the AFC North became the first division ever to have all four teams finish with a winning record, making it the perfect place to launch this new approach to ‘Hard Knocks,’” said Keith Cossrow, NFL Films vice president and head of content. “We thank the Bengals, Browns, Ravens and Steelers for the opportunity to showcase some of the greatest rivalries in football and present the intensity of a playoff chase from all four corners of this incredibly competitive division.”

The Ravens were the first team featured on the original “Hard Knocks” training camp series in 2001. Since then, the Bengals have starred in the summer show in 2009 and 2013, and the Browns in 2018. The Steelers will be making their debut appearance.

The in-season sports documentary will debut on HBO on Tuesday, Dec. 3. New episodes will premiere on subsequent Tuesdays through the end of the regular season and will continue into the playoffs in January 2025.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group