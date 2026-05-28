Pittsburgh Steelers assistant coaches speak at OTAs

PITTSBURGH — OTAs continue on the South Side for the Steelers.

Wednesday was Channel 11’s first chance to speak with some of the new Steelers assistant coaches since they joined Mike McCarthy’s staff.

Lots of them have connections to McCarthy and have previously worked with Aaron Rodgers

One new addition to the defensive staff knows the Steelers more than most.

Jason Simmons, the defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach, was drafted by the Steelers in 1998.

The safety spent four seasons with the Steelers.

He talked today about continuing to emphasize the culture that’s been established in Pittsburgh and noted that, much like his time with the Steelers, they’re leaning on the vets.

Simmons added that Pittsburgh built his career in terms of a player and the love of the game.

He said being back is truly special, knowing the people of Pittsburgh.

Wednesday was our first chance to speak with some of the new Steelers assistant coaches.

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