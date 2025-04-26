Pittsburgh Steelers draft defensive tackle Yahya Black

GREEN BAY — The Pittsburgh Steelers have picked up a new defensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Yahya Black was selected as the 164th pick in the draft and was the Steelers’ fourth pick.

The Steelers traded down with the Kansas City Chiefs, sending pick No. 156 in exchange for picks 164 and 226.

According to our partners at SteelersNOW.com, Black is 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 336 pounds.

He will join his Iowa teammate Kaleb Johnson, who was drafted in the third round.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group