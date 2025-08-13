Pittsburgh Steelers offense feeling optimistic on last day of training camp

LATROBE, Pa. — The Steelers took the field at St Vincent College for one final time this year, but it did not come without some nervous moments.

It appeared Aaron Rodgers got stepped on during a team drill.

This happened during the portion of practice that the media is not allowed to film.

After it happened, there appeared to be a cut on Rodgers’ right shin. He came off the field, trainers wrapped and iced it.

Rodgers returned with the first team offense for the next drill.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said it was nothing of any significance and that the quarterback didn’t miss a rep.

We did speak with Rodgers ahead of practice today. As they prepare to head back to Pittsburgh, Rodgers feels the offense has had more fluidity to it in recent days.

“Well, I think I’m playing a little bit better. I feel comfortable in the offense and DK and I have been getting on the same page a little more frequently, which helps,” Rodgers said. “I think Scotty’s done a really nice job, made a lot of plays for us. I think Roman’s starting to feel confident in what he’s doing. I love all the tight ends. I think you get a lot of production out of those guys.”

A lot of offensive players feel similarly, but when you ask them what they’ve accomplished during camp, the answer is nothing.

Broderick Jones said the real test is when Week 1 rolls around.

