LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh Steelers report to training camp in Latrobe

LATROBE, Pa. — It’s officially the start of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

The Steelers began reporting to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp Wednesday.

Channel 11 is following the team throughout the first day of training camp.

One of the first players to arrive was first round pick Troy Fautanu.

Troy Fautanu has arrived pic.twitter.com/6CEEfxDKHe — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) July 24, 2024

UPDATE 11:13 a.m.

More players have arrived at Steelers training camp.

Quarterback Russell Wilson made his first appearance in Latrobe at around 11 a.m.

Russell Wilson is here pic.twitter.com/KhDmVVidPf — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) July 24, 2024

Running back Najee Harris made his appearance shortly after.

Najee Harris is on campus pic.twitter.com/tADg7CC0L1 — Jenna Harner (@JennaHarner11) July 24, 2024

