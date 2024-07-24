Local

LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh Steelers report to training camp in Latrobe

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Joey Porter Jr. training camp Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr., right, laughs as a fan hands him a shoe to sign following the NFL football team's training camp session in Latrobe, Pa., Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) (Gene J. Puskar/AP)

LATROBE, Pa. — It’s officially the start of Pittsburgh Steelers training camp.

The Steelers began reporting to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp Wednesday.

>> Pittsburgh Steelers announce training camp schedule

Channel 11 is following the team throughout the first day of training camp.

One of the first players to arrive was first round pick Troy Fautanu.

UPDATE 11:13 a.m.

More players have arrived at Steelers training camp.

Quarterback Russell Wilson made his first appearance in Latrobe at around 11 a.m.

Running back Najee Harris made his appearance shortly after.

