Pittsburgh Steelers reveal new throwback uniform paying tribute to team’s origins

PITTSBURGH — Honoring the team’s roots, the Pittsburgh Steelers revealed new throwback uniforms Monday.

In a release, Steelers officials said the uniform is inspired by what players in the original 1933 roster wore, 92 years ago.

“We’re excited to unveil our new throwback uniforms, which not only pay tribute to the origins of the Steelers franchise but also to the deep connection we have to our hometown of Pittsburgh,” said Steelers President Art Rooney II. “It’s especially fitting that we’ll debut these uniforms on Sunday night, Oct. 26, when we play the Green Bay Packers — another franchise in the league with a long and rich history.”

During that Oct. 26 game at Acrisure Stadium, fans will see the Steelers dressed in the new uniform, complete with a reimagined helmet, beige pants and the City of Pittsburgh crest on the jersey.

A 1933 Legacy Collection with hoodies, hats and replica jerseys is available for purchase online and at Steelers Pro Shop locations at Acrisure Stadium, Grove City and Tanger Outlets, officials say.

You can learn more about the new uniforms by clicking here.

Early this month, the Steelers released a limited-edition 50th Anniversary Terrible Towel, celebrating the iconic rally towel’s creation half a decade ago.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group