Pittsburgh Steelers, United Way partner to give kids safe, fun activities while parents are at work

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers and United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania are working with local kids.

Continuing their longstanding partnership, the two organizations hosted the Hometown Huddle at the Estelle Campbell Boys and Girls Clubhouse in Pittsburgh’s Lawrenceville neighborhood.

Kids enrolled at the club had a chance to take part in activities and games with Steelers players.

“We just wanted to impact the youth in any way we can,” said defensive tackle Logan Lee, noting that mentors had a big effect on his upbringing.

United Way officials say after-school programs are vital for keeping kids engaged while parents are at work.

“At the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania, we strive to have all young people be in a place where they can meet their full potential,” said Linda Jones, executive vice president and chief development officer. “And this is part of it — having a place to go, out of school programs, they’re safe, their parents are worry-free, they’re here learning..."

