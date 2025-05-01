Pittsburgh storm power outages: resources, places to go, safety tips

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds remain without power following powerful storms that moved through the Pittsburgh region on Tuesday.

Duquesne Light and First Energy crews are working around the clock to restore power. Duquesne Light officials said on Wednesday that it could take 5-7 days to fully restore power to all of its customers.

We’ve put together this list of resources and more to help:

Reporting a power outage:

If you are needing to report a power outage, emergency services across the area are asking you not to call 911. Instead, you need to call your power company.

Duquesne Light Company (DQE)

Pennsylvania Power Company (Penn Power) FirstEnergy Company

Resources & places to go

Allegheny County:

Pittsburgh

The City of Pittsburgh has expanded the hours of operation at many Health and Active Living locations, with most staying open until 10 p.m.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army of Western Pennsylvania says anyone in need of assistance can contact their local Salvation Army Corps or Service Center, or the national helpline at 1-800-725-2769

Other places that have opened their doors to the community in need of charging their electronic devices and more:

Safety tips for during and after a power outage:

The American Red Cross put together a power outage checklist, including what to do during and after.

What to do during a power outage:

Monitor alerts. Check local weather reports and any notifications by phone, television or radio. Utility officials may come to your door to alert you of a planned power outage. If available, sign up for local alerts and warning systems to notify you through a call or text to your phone.

Contact your support network. Let people in your network know that you are OK, check to see if they’re OK, and tell each other if you need help.

Keep food cold and when in doubt, throw it out. Eat your fresh, perishable foods first. Avoid opening your refrigerator and freezer to preserve cool temperatures. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed. Use coolers with ice if necessary. Measure the food temperature in your refrigerator and freezer with a thermometer. Throw out food that has been warmer than 40 degrees F.

Prevent power overloads and fire hazards. Unplug appliances and electronics to avoid power overloads or damage from power surges. Use flashlights, not candles. Turn off the utilities only if you suspect damage or if local officials instruct you to do so. Your gas line can only be turned on by a qualified professional. If any circuit breakers have been tripped, contact an electrician to inspect them before turning them on.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Don’t use a gas stove to heat your home and do not use outdoor stoves indoors for heating or cooking. If using a generator, keep it outside in a well ventilated area away from windows.

Decide if you need to stay or go. Evacuate if your home is too hot or too cold, or if you have medical devices that need power. Communities often provide warming or cooling centers and power charging stations.

What to do after a power outage:

Keep away from power lines. Stay at least 35 feet away from fallen power lines and anything they are touching. Call 911 and let them know.

Avoid electrical shock in flood areas. Don’t go into flooded areas or use any electrical equipment or electronics that may have been submerged. Have a qualified electrical inspector check the electrical system.

When in doubt, throw it out. If food is 40 degrees F or warmer, especially dairy and meat, throw it out. Ask your provider about using refrigerated medicines.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. Keep generators, camp stoves and charcoal grills outdoors only in well-ventilated areas at least 20 feet away from windows.

SNAP Recipients

Did you lose food during the power outage your purchased with SNAP? You can ask for replacement SNAP benefits to get new food.

Just Harvest said you must ask within 10 days when nthe diaster occurred. You can get replacement SNAP benefits for the amount of food that you lost.

You will complete the SNAP replacement form and contact your local County Assistance Office

