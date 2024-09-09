Pittsburgh street renamed after local 100-year-old woman

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh street was renamed in honor of a woman celebrating her 100th birthday.

Helen Baney reached centenarian status on Friday.

City officials honored her on Saturday by changing the name of Excelsior Street to Baney Boulevard.

Councilman Bob Charland was one of the local leaders who came out to support Baney.

Community members tell Channel 11 that Baney was instrumental in forming some organizations in the Allentown community.

