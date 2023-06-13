LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial Day 10

PITTSBURGH — Day ten of the trial against Robert Bowers, the man accused of shooting and killing 11 worshippers at a Squirrel Hill synagogue, continues today with more witnesses taking the stand.

On Monday, the jury heard from FBI specialists and Andrew Torba, CEO and founder of Gab, a social media site where Bowers allegedly posted.

Warning: the details coming out of this trial are difficult to hear and may be upsetting to some.

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental health effects from the trial, go to 1027healingpartnership.org to find help resources. As always, call 911 to report threats.

We have a team of reporters inside the courthouse and have live updates below throughout the day.

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial 6/13/23

UPDATE 10:40 a.m.: Evan Browne, FBI tactical specialist, returns to stand

Evan Browne, a tactical specialist for the FBI, returns to the stand.

He continues to testify about posts from Bowers on Gab, which include expressed antisemitism and violence against Jewish people.

The defense has questions about the posts and what Browne was asked to do with the information in his report.

Browne says that he took the 19,000 “likes” from Bowers and narrowed it down to 339 by keywords.

Browne says he was not told to look into other account holders or usernames that Bowers interacted with.

Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial (6/13/23)

