Pittsburgh teen wanted on attempted homicide charge out of Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A Pittsburgh teen is wanted on an attempted homicide charge out of Monroeville.

Police were called to the 200 block of Holt Lane in Monroeville on Tuesday for reports of around 10 people at a house with guns.

According to court documents, police spoke to the victim at the scene, who said she was driving home when about 10 people and two vehicles blocked her in on the road.

One of those 10 people was identified as Joseph Varnie, 16, of Pittsburgh.

When the woman tried to drive away, police said Varnie fired five to six rounds at her car.

The victim was not injured and told police she believed the situation was the result of a previous incident.

Police said they used facial recognition technology to identify Varnie as a suspect.

The Monroeville Police Department is encouraging Varnie to turn himself in, but asks anyone with information on his whereabouts to call their department at 412-856-1111.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group