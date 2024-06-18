Pittsburgh woman with outstanding warrants arrested during court hearing

PITTSBURGH — A woman with two outstanding warrants was arrested during a court hearing at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Leslie Edwards had a warrant out for her arrest out of Ross Township and and a bench warrant out of Allegheny County, the criminal complaint said.

Police asked Edwards if she had contraband on her person, to which she replied she didn’t. A crack pipe with a burnt end and white residue and a vial of suspected fentanyl/cocaine was found in her bra, court documents said.

The bench warrant was cleared and Edwards was taken to the Allegheny County Jail for the arrest warrant and new charges of possession and prohibited acts.

