Local

Pittsburgh woman with outstanding warrants arrested during court hearing

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Leslie Edwards - WPXI Leslie Edwards - WPXI

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A woman with two outstanding warrants was arrested during a court hearing at the Allegheny County Courthouse.

Leslie Edwards had a warrant out for her arrest out of Ross Township and and a bench warrant out of Allegheny County, the criminal complaint said.

Police asked Edwards if she had contraband on her person, to which she replied she didn’t. A crack pipe with a burnt end and white residue and a vial of suspected fentanyl/cocaine was found in her bra, court documents said.

The bench warrant was cleared and Edwards was taken to the Allegheny County Jail for the arrest warrant and new charges of possession and prohibited acts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York: reports
  • Woman charged with killing baby in Shadyside, injuring his twin
  • LIVE UPDATES: Storms leave behind damage, thousands of homes without power
  • VIDEO: Storms bring down massive tree, tearing off corner of a house in Richland Township
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read