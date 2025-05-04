Pittsburgh work truck clearing road along marathon route backs into 2 pedestrians

PITTSBURGH — Two people were hurt Sunday when a City of Pittsburgh work truck backed into them.

A public safety official says the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Baum Boulevard near Roup Avenue. Preliminary information indicates the work truck was clearing the roadway — which was still closed to regular traffic because of the marathon — when it struck two pedestrians.

Neither pedestrian was associated with the marathon, the public safety official said. The incident happened after runners had passed through the area.

Both pedestrians were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police. The investigation is ongoing.

