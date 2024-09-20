Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium earns accreditation with Association of Zoos and Aquariums

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium has earned accreditation with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

Zoo leaders made the announcement Thursday.

The AZA recognition is considered the “gold standard” among zoos and aquariums across the country.

In order to be accredited, the zoo had to complete several inspections and applications.

“Earning AZA accreditation reflects excellence and unwavering dedication to the highest standards of animal care and conservation,” said Dan Ashe, president and chief executive officer at AZA. “We are proud, once again, to count the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium as an accredited member. This achievement is the result of commitment and dedication to be the incredible zoological facility that the city of Pittsburgh deserves.”

Zoo leaders said inspectors were impressed by the health of their animals.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group