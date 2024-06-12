Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium hosts sensory-friendly mornings

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium wants to make sure everyone has a chance to see and enjoy the animals. This summer, they’re opening up early for two special sensory-friendly mornings.

“Coming in here at this time, earlier in the day, not only is the weather nice it’s easier to watch the children,” said zoo guest Tom Caldwell-McGinnis.

Caldwell-McGinnis and his family were some guests who took advantage of the zoo’s new sensory-friendly morning.

He said his son is on the autism spectrum and visiting places like the zoo during regular hours can be stressful for the whole family.

“It’s a little bit difficult to come to the zoo with a dense population, sometimes he can just disappear and it’s super stressful,” Caldwell-McGinnis explained.

The mornings give guests with sensory sensitivities a chance to visit the zoo and experience the wildlife.

“It’s a little less busy so whenever you come in you’re seeing quite so many crowds, it’s a little quieter sometimes in the morning. Our animals like to be out, so it makes a really nice experience for any guests who might have sensory needs and might want to experience the zoo in a calmer environment,” said Katie Hughes, the zoo’s director of marketing and communications.

The zoo will host another sensory-friendly morning on Wednesday, Aug. 7. Tickets can be purchased here or at the gates.

