Pittsburghers hold to Fourth of July traditions despite festivities changing location

PITTSBURGH — Fourth of July in Pittsburgh will look different in 2025 compared to years past. Festivities will be on the North Shore due to work at Point State Park.

Amid these changes, some are keeping to their traditions.

“Every Fourth of July, we have kind of a tradition where we come down here to Pittsburgh in the morning and we go on a walk or a bike,” said Ally Dejidas.

Others like Jehrod Gregory are hoping to steer clear of downtown and watch fireworks from home.

“I know it gets busy. I’m not really a crowd guy,” said Gregory.

For others like Curtis Harper, it’s business as usual.

“I got a bouncy house company, so I’ll set up a couple of bouncy houses,” Harper said.

