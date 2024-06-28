Local

Pittsburgh’s city-sponsored Juneteenth celebration rescheduled

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Juneteenth (WPXI) Juneteenth (WPXI)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh-sponsored Juneteenth celebration has been rescheduled.

FusionFest: Echoes of Our Ancestors, Beats of the Future, which was previously scheduled for Saturday, June 29, has been moved to Sunday, June 30 due to inclement weather.

>> Pittsburgh City Council approves $125,000 in funds for for first city-run Juneteenth celebration

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 9p.m. throughout four locations in and around the Greenwood Plan Building.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Pittsburgh couple waits in fear as city-owned duplex collapses next door
  • 4 confirmed tornadoes touched down in Pittsburgh region, NWS says
  • Driver picking up body from Shadyside nursing home takes patient who was still alive
  • VIDEO: Juneteenth celebration organizer still waiting on funds Pittsburgh City Council approved for event
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read