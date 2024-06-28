Pittsburgh’s city-sponsored Juneteenth celebration rescheduled

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh-sponsored Juneteenth celebration has been rescheduled.

FusionFest: Echoes of Our Ancestors, Beats of the Future, which was previously scheduled for Saturday, June 29, has been moved to Sunday, June 30 due to inclement weather.

>> Pittsburgh City Council approves $125,000 in funds for for first city-run Juneteenth celebration

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 9p.m. throughout four locations in and around the Greenwood Plan Building.

