Pittsburgh’s Fireworks Task Force responded to 95 calls during 4th of July week

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh’s Fireworks Task Force responded to 95 calls during the week of the Fourth of July.

Public Safety officials said the team prevented large fireworks displays at McKnight Park on Paige Street on the evening of July 4 and at Heth’s Playground on Hampton Street.

On July 2, the FTF responded to McKnight Park for reports of commercial-grade fireworks being set off, which ended up causing some damage to the field.

The FTF also responded to two house fires: one on Almont Street and one on Mt. Vernon Street.

Public safety officials said the one on Almont Street was caused by the careless disposal of fireworks. The fire on Mt. Vernon Street started when fireworks landed on the roof of a home. No one was injured.

There were also several dumpster fires on Bracy Drive caused by improperly discarded fireworks.

Throughout the holiday period, the FTF handled a total of 95 calls and conducted 86 directed patrols, issuing 2 citations in the process.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group