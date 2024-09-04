Pittsburgh’s Jewish Community Center vigil honors 6 hostages killed in Gaza

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh’s Jewish Community Center held a vigil Tuesday for hostages still being detained in Gaza.

Officials said vigils have been held in person or virtually every week since the hostages were taken. But this one was especially emotional in the wake of the news of the death of six hostages.

This event became an opportunity to honor their lives.

“We appreciate the fact that 11 months into this horrific war, people are still gathering, people are still united. That people really, really do care. And that hopefully we see better days,” Brian Schreiber said.

The JCC says the coal was to be in community tonight and deliver prayers of well wishes and support.

