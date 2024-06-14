Local

Pittsburgh’s Juneteenth celebration kicks off Friday

By WPXI.com News Staff

Juneteenth Latest (WPXI)

PITTSBURGH — The three-day Juneteenth celebration this weekend was approved by Pittsburgh city council after it almost got dropped.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Juneteenth celebration to be held at Point State Park, city of Pittsburgh opts not to sponsor event

On Friday evening, one of the first groups to take the stage will be Arrested Development.

How long the music will play is being challenged.

The Black Political Empowerment Project Planning Council just sent a letter to Gov. Josh Shapiro’s office, requesting that music be allowed to go on until 10 p.m. and that vendors not be forced to close down at 8 p.m.

It’s unclear if the governor’s office has responded.

You can find a list of all Juneteenth celebration activities on the VisitPittsburgh website.

