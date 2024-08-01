Local

Pittsburgh's North Side YMCA set to undergo multi-million renovation project

A YMCA in Pittsburgh is set to receive millions of dollars of renovations.

PITTSBURGH — A YMCA in Pittsburgh is set to receive millions of dollars of renovations.

The Allegheny YMCA on the city’s North Side will be renovated at the start of 2025, according to a press release.

Grants and donations have raised up to $24 million to fund the renovation project.

The building is nearly 100 years old. It is expected to receive:

  • Upgrades to common spaces, the kitchen, fitness facilities, the wellness floor, pool area, locker rooms and meeting rooms
  • Renovation to 89 single-room units
  • Installation of a sprinkler system, air conditioning, new elevators and ADA accessibility throughout the building
  • Upgrades to access to natural light and air quality
  • Renovation to an exam room
  • Addition of an on-site childcare center

Non-resident spaces in the building will be closed while renovations take place. Anyone who is a member to this YMCA is welcome to continue using their services at any other facility while the project is happening.

The Allegheny YMCA will hold a community block party on Aug. 18 from noon to 4 p.m. Food, music and family activities will be available.

