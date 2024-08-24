Plans for 159-unit apartment complex in South Oakland move forward

PITTSBURGH — Developers are taking a major step forward in adding apartments to South Oakland.

The announcement was made this week.

The plan for a new housing complex located on McKee Place is three years in the making.

The complex will contain 159 apartment units. Developers say the units will be geared towards people workers and students in the area.

It will span an entire block and include amenities such as a fitness center, and a park equipped with outdoor grills and seating. The first floor has retail space that developers hope will be rented by a coffee shop or small eatery.

The ongoing project hit some roadblocks along the way, such as zoning and parking, which developers fixed by offering residents a new electronic valet system to save on space.

The price for the units has not been determined yet and the building will not open until fall 2027.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group