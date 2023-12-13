Local

Plans announced for 2nd Heinz Field Ketchup bottle; here’s where you’ll be able to see it soon

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

WPXI - Heinz Ketchup Bottle Crews removing Heinz Field signage from Acrisure Stadium in July.

PITTSBURGH — The wait is over! Plans for the 2nd Heinz Field scoreboard ketchup bottle have finally been announced!

The iconic ketchup bottle will be installed at the Heinz History Center on Dec. 21.

Kraft Heinz said they’ve partnered with the Heinz History Center to memorialize the bottle as a historical artifact.

Once installed, you’ll be able to take a photo with the beloved bottle at the corner of 12th and Smallman streets.

The first Heinz ketchup bottle was installed at Heinz Gate C at Acrisure Stadium back in April.

