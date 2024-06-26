Local

Playa Bowls to open first Pittsburgh-area location in July

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Acai bowl Stock photo of an acai bowl (Photo by Saskia Designs: https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-of-an-acai-bowl-6637835/)

PITTSBURGH — A health food shop that’s the nation’s leader in superfruit bowls is opening its first Pittsburgh-area location in July.

Playa Bowls, which serves nutritious superfruit bowls, juices, cold brew coffee, and more is set to open at The Terminal in Pittsbrugh’s Strip District.

The co-owners of this company are from Erie and have strong ties to Pittsburgh, so they’re excited about this joint venture that could create up to 50 new jobs.

When Playa Bowls opens later this summer, The Terminal property will be 90% occupied.

People can keep up with Playa Bowl Pittsburgh on Instagram before they open.

