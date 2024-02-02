Local

Players attend school board meeting in support of now-former McKeesport girl’s basketball coach

By Pete DeLuca, WPXI-TV

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — At Thursday night’s McKeesport Area School Board meeting, outspoken and tearful current and former girl’s basketball players showed support for now-former high school girl’s basketball head coach Amy Gumbert.

“I want my coaches back,” said freshman player Blessing McClellan.

