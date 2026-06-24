The Plaza at North Shore plans pickle-themed silent disco during Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH — The Plaza at North Shore will host “Pickle! At the Silent Disco” on July 18.

This first-of-its-kind pickle-themed silent disco party will take place during Picklesburgh. The event is open to all ages and will feature special food and drink options at SugarBird.

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SugarBird, The Plaza’s all-seasons restaurant and patio bar, is participating in the pickle-themed disco by offering creative food and drink specials throughout the night.

Guests at the silent disco can choose their own channel on headphones to dance to different genres of music.

The event will feature two silent disco sessions, each lasting 2 hours.

The first session is scheduled from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with the second session running from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in attire that inspires them, ranging from pickle-colored greens to sparkling metallics.

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SugarBird’s themed food and drink menu includes pickle fries served with a dill ranch dip.

Drink specials feature a Pickled Peach Margarita cocktail, a frozen Pickle Margarita and a Pickled Pineapple Mojito made with pickled jalapenos.

A zero-proof option, “The Dua Lipa Diet Coke,” will also be available. This viral sensation, also known as a “spicy Diet Coke,” consists of Diet Coke, pickle juice and jalapeno juice.

You can purchase tickets for the event by clicking here.

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