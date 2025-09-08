Pleasant and dry conditions expected throughout the week

PITTSBURGH — Below-average temperatures kick off the week, but warmer days are ahead.

It will be pleasant and sunny this afternoon. The sunshine will help temperatures warm up to the low 70s. It’ll turn clear and cool this evening, with temperatures turning chilly once again tonight. Lows will drop to the upper 40s.

Expect a dry and pleasant stretch through the work week with a warming trend each day. Highs will return to average in the upper 70s by midweek, followed by slightly warmer temperatures on Thursday, around 80 degrees. Highs will make it to the low 80s over the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds.

Make sure to check the latest forecast from Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group