Showers and storms return this evening, flooding rain and damaging winds possible

PITTSBURGH — Showers and storm return to the area today. Some of the storms could be severe tonight with flooding rain and damaging wind.

Spotty showers and a storm will develop during the day Thursday, but most of the daylight hours should be rain-free. It will be a mild afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Strong to severe storms are more likely Thursday night. Some storms will create 45+ mph wind gusts, but a bigger threat will be repeated rounds of heavy rain prompting high water concerns. Many areas will see more than an inch of rain by Friday morning.

It will be much cooler Friday with lingering rain in the morning. Highs will only be in the 40s.

Check the live Severe Weather Team 11 forecast for updates and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and severe weather alerts.

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