Plum Borough School District implementing high-tech alert system for student safety

PLUM, Pa. — A local school district is going high-tech with its new alert system.

“We recognize that in 12-15 minutes if someone is armed with heavy firepower that could be a lot of casualty,” said Plum Borough School District Assistant Superintendent and Safety & Security Coordinator Ashley Boyers. “And so anything that we can do to reduce any time is important to us and that’s why we’re pursuing this technology.”

The Plum Borough School District is the first in the state to get this new technology. All 500-plus staff members in the district will be equipped with the Centegix CrisisAlert System badges.

All staff, from teachers to bus drivers, will have one of these new badges around their necks this school year. If there’s any kind of emergency, the button on the badge can be pressed. It triggers the alert system, and the color that appears on these devices tells everyone exactly what to do.

“I remember,” said 2020 Plum Graduate Rebecca Gras. “Growing up. When I was in elementary school. Even middle school. Hearing about all these school shootings. So I think having this as a school resource for our students and teachers as well is going to help save lives.”

When the button is pressed, it shares who activated it, where and why. It can also trigger an immediate lockdown.

“They know who alerted the badge,” said Boyers. “What the location is and the more important piece is what are those assets around that location. So thinking about AEDS, fire extinguishers, pull stations, gas shutoff valves, power supply shutoff.”

The beacons light up in different colors to get everyone on the same page.

“The beacons are mounted in an effort to draw your attention when they do light up,” said Boyers. “And then in the hallways, we have them every 20 feet. They’re located in every classroom. And every restroom and locker room.”

They’re also mounted outside the school buildings for any kind of emergency.

“Kids learn best when they feel safe and secure and our staff teach best when they’re safe and secure. Anything that we can do to remain cutting edge and position ourselves is positive for us,” Boyers said.

Plum Police are getting briefed on this new technology next week. The district is also working with Allegheny County 911. Everyone in the district will receive training right before students start the new school year on Aug. 21.

The technology is costing the district about $300,000 over five years.

