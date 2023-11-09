Local

Point Park University, Myron Cope family to honor best in high school sports communication

Myron Cope

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University’s School of Communication and Myron Cope’s family are teaming up to recognize excellence in high school sports communication in western Pennsylvania.

According to Point Park University, a Myron Cope High School Athletic Communication Award will be given to three schools in various categories, including best broadcasts of live sports, best sports photography, best sports social media account and more.

There are also individual award categories. Anyone who wins an award will be eligible for a $1,000 scholarship.

High schools and students in Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Bedford, Blair, Butler, Cambria, Clarion, Clearfield, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Jefferson, Lawrence, Somerset, Washington and Westmoreland counties are eligible to enter.

High schools can enter the Myron Cope High School Athletic Communication Awards competition by going here. All submissions must be submitted by April 15, 2024.

