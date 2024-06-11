Point Park University offering teach-out program to Pittsburgh Technical College students

PITTSBURGH — Point Park University has established a teach-out program for students at Pittsburgh Technical College.

PTC announced Monday it would be closing its doors after the current semester ends on June 27.

The Downtown Pittsburgh university said in a release that it will honor PTC tuition rates, accept PTC-earned credits and develop transfer guides for business management, business administration and applied computer science programs.

Dr. Chris W. Brussalis, President of Point Park, said the University’s desire to help and support PTC students is part of its core mission.

“We exist as a University to support, educate and advance our region,” Brussalis said. “Losing a school like Pittsburgh Technical College is sad and very disruptive to the community, and it is important that we do what we can to assist those impacted by its closing.”

Point Park University recently announced they would also be offering automatic acceptance to students at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia, which also announced its closure this month.

