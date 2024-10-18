Police asking for help to identify person wanted for questioning after 3 people attacked in Port Vue

PORT VUE, Pa. — Port Vue police are asking for the public’s help to identify a person after three people, including an 89-year-old veteran, were attacked earlier this month.

The alleged assault happened on Oct. 9 and a teenager was arrested on Oct. 10.

A new photo shared Thursday by police shows a male wearing a black hoodie and a purple face covering. Police said he is wanted for questioning in connection to the attack.

“If anyone can identify this male, they are encouraged to contact the PVPD. All persons who provide information will remain anonymous,” police said.

The teenage suspect is being housed at Shuman Juvenile Detention Center.

