Police chase suspect with 16 warrants arrested in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A police chase suspect who had 16 warrants was arrested in Harrison Township on Friday.

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office, Brandon Wheeler, 29 had eight outstanding warrants, two bench warrants and six active arrest warrants.

Police said they last encountered him in June when he led officers from Ross Township and Franklin Park on a high-speed chase on I-79. The crash ended after the fleeing vehicle crashed into an empty vehicle on the turnpike interchange in Cranberry Township.

Wheeler allegedly ran away from the crash scene and was able to get away from police.

His run lasted for months until detectives received information saying he was staying at an apartment building on Freeport Road in Harrison Township.

Detectives went to the building on Friday. They said Wheeler went out of a back window after they got inside his unit. He was tased while escaping a nearby perimeter but was able to keep going and slipped out of sight in the woods near Sylvan Avenue.

A drone with a thermal camera was able to find him when it captured his heat signature. Detectives took him into custody without further incident after finding him hiding behind a tree near a creek bed.

Medics evaluated him before he was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Since then, he has been charged with evading arrest, resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension.

