Police continue to investigate teenager found fatally shot between 2 houses in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Police are continuing to investigate the unsolved murder of a teenager in Homestead last year.

Dominic Sanner, 16, was found shot in the 100 block of E. 17th Street at around 11:27 p.m. on May 5, 2023.

>> Teenager found fatally shot between 2 houses in Homestead

Sanner had been shot once in the chest and died at the scene, Allegheny County police said.

The Allegheny County Police Department’s Homicide Unit was requested, and detectives continue to investigate this case. Detectives believe Sanner was outside in the yard at a friend’s home when the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

