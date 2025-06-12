Police investigating armed robbery at Shadyside e-cigarette store

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an armed robbery today at a Shadyside e-cigarette store.

Public Safety Officials say police were called to the 200 block of South Highland Avenue for a reported robbery.

Police were told by an employee that two masked juveniles entered the store and pepper-sprayed the employee while brandishing a suspected firearm. The juveniles stole merchandise before fleeing.

The employee received a minor cut on the elbow from glass that broke during the incident, but they denied medical treatment.

Channel 11 crews on scene saw police gathered outside Keystone Vapors Shadyside.

The investigation is ongoing, as detectives review surveillance video, officials say.

