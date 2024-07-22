Police investigating reported thefts out of Picklesburgh

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating multiple reported thefts believed to have happened at the end of Picklesburgh.

Officers were called to the event as the festivities were wrapping up at around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

One woman told police she was a vendor who had left a backpack full of cash in her car at the 200 block of the Blvd. of the Allies while she was packing up her stall. When she returned, the bag was missing. Police say the car was left unlocked.

A second vendor said they left an unattended bag of cash at the 100 block of Blvd. of the Allies. As they were cleaning up their area, the bag was taken.

Police are using surveillance video to try to help these vendors.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group