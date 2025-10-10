Police investigating string of vehicle break-ins outside of Bethel Park gym

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Early morning gym-goers at Burn Boot Camp in Bethel Park got an unwelcome surprise after finishing their workouts Thursday. Multiple members returned to the parking lot to find their car windows smashed and personal belongings stolen.

Co-owner Jessi Drayer said she was teaching a class when members began rushing back inside.

“Right at the end of camp, people were like running back from their cars, like, ‘Oh no! Someone broke my—there’s glass everywhere!’ Honestly, it hasn’t happened in a long time here,” Drayer said.

Drayer said the suspect or suspects appeared to act quickly, possibly in just a few minutes.

“It’s just crazy because they had such a small time frame to do it,” she said. “We had the door open, everyone was working out, there was music — we didn’t see it. It happened so fast.”

Bethel Park police say five vehicles were hit and are actively investigating.

This isn’t the first time the South Hills fitness community has been targeted. In 2019 and again in 2023, thieves broke into cars outside multiple gyms. In those cases, they were also early morning incidents involving gym-goers’ locked vehicles.

Drayer said the business has already reached out to other local gyms to warn them and is reminding members to take precautions.

“Make sure you bring valuables in with you,” she said. “We have spaces to leave things — especially when they can see it, that’s how you’ll get targeted.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bethel Park police.

