Police looking to identify person of interest in Downtown Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking to identify a person of interest related to Friday’s shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh that left two people injured.

Pittsburgh police shared photos of a man on social media Sunday, asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call (412) 323-7161.

The shooting happened in the area of Penn Avenue and Garrison Place around 4:20 p.m.

>>> PHOTOS: Police respond to shooting in Downtown Pittsburgh <<<

A man was shot in the arm and leg, and a woman was shot in the leg. Both were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Police said Friday that two people had been detained for questioning but were not in custody. They added that there is no active threat to the community.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group