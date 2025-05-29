Police looking to identify suspects in storage unit burglaries in Indiana County

INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking to identify two suspects connected with recent storage unit burglaries in Indiana County.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, two white men used bolt cutters to break into three storage units at Cousins Self Storage at 5160 Route 286 Highway West, Center Township, state police say.

The two allegedly stole multiple items from the units and loaded them into the beds of a silver Ford Ranger and a maroon full-size pickup truck.

Police say the men then fled, traveling west on State Route 286.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Trooper John Williams at 724-357-1960.

