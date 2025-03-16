Police looking for missing 68-year-old woman from Pittsburgh who may need medical assistance

PITTSBURGH — Police are looking for a missing Pittsburgh woman who they say may need medical assistance.

Leta Pittman, 68, was last seen leaving Mayflower Street in Larimer on Friday at 11 a.m.

She is believed to have been wearing a purple ballcap that reads, “Melbourne, Florida,” gray sweatpants and a black puffy coat. Pittman often also carries a black and red backpack.

Pittman is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair.

She drives a black Hyundai Tucson with a Florida license plate reading KYG-X49. That license plate was last picked up on a reader in the area of Harmar Township just after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 412-323-7141 or 911.

