Police looking for missing teen girl from Beaver County

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl from Beaver County.

The New Sewickley Township Police Department said Isabella Phillips, 17, was last seen walking in the area of Glen Eden Road and Zeigler Road.

She was wearing grey pants, a grey windbreaker, and had a flowered backpack. She also had glasses on.

Phillips is 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 147 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Beaver County 911 Center at 724-775-0881.

