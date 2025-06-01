Missing Beaver County girl found safe in Ohio, multiple people facing criminal charges

NEW SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people are facing criminal charges after a missing girl from Beaver County was found safe in Ohio.

Isabella Phillips was reported missing from New Sewickley Township on Friday.

The New Sewcikley Township Police Department said she was walking in the area of Glen Eden Road and Zeigler Road on Friday at 11 a.m. when she was last seen.

Saturday night, at 11:30 p.m., the department said she was found in central Ohio and was reunited with her family.

The search effort for her was massive and police say they are filing charges against multiple people because of that. At this time, their names have not been released.

The following agencies aided in the search for Isabella Phillips:

New Sewickley Fire District

Liam Search and Rescue

Lower Kiski Search Team

Steel City K9 Emergency Response Team

Pa Wilderness Search and Rescue

Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department K9 Search

Rocky Grove K9 Search And Rescue

Lawrence County K9 Search and Rescue

Air Search Rescue K9 Division

Mountain Area Rescue Group

Amigo Search and Rescue Dogs

Emlenton Fire Department Drone Team

Beaver County Unmanned Response

Beaver County Emergency Services

Beaver County Juvenile Services

CSI Investigators

Beaver County District Attorney’s Office

Pennsylvania State Police • FBI Pittsburgh

FBI Columbus

U.S. Marshals

U.S. Secret Service Pittsburgh

Ohio Attorney General Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Mansfield Police Department

Bucyrus Police Department

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

“The positive outcome from this investigation could not have been possible without the collaborative effort of many volunteer organizations and law enforcement agencies,” New Sewickley Police Chief Gregory Carney said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group