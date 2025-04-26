Police looking for missing teen girl with medical condition

SHARPSBURG, Pa. — Police are looking for a missing teen who is considered endangered.

The Allegheny County Police Department said Arabella Terranella, 15, was last seen leaving a home on the 200 block of 13th Street in Sharpsburg.

She has a medical condition and is believed to be endangered.

Terranella is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs around 100 pounds.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call 911 or the Allegheny County Police Department’s General Investigations Unit at 412-473-1251.

