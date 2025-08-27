Police looking for suspect in connection with string of burglaries in city of Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Police are looking for a suspect in connection with a string of burglaries in the City of Washington.

In a social media post Tuesday, Washington police shared photos of a man wanted for questioning regarding recent burglaries in the areas of Washington Street and Stewart Avenue.

On Wednesday, police said another burglary was reported at the Crown Plaza on Beau Street, and the same man is believed to be involved.

Police say the man can be seen wearing the same clothes across all incidents: a blue shirt and black shoes with a black backpack. However, he was previously wearing white shoes.

The suspect reportedly stole a safe from inside one of the plaza’s businesses. He tried to hide it in a trash can but fell down a set of stairs while trying to flee.

VIDEO: Washington Burglary Suspect Video from City of Washington Police Department.

Anyone with information is told to contact Detective Stallings at (724) 223-4225 or bstallings@washingtonpa.us.

Anonymous tips can also be made at (724) 223-4108 or tips@washingtonpa.us.

Police remind community members to keep their doors locked, be alert around where the burglaries happened and use security cameras to deter crime.

