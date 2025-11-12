Police make arrest in murder of ride-share driver in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Police have made an arrest in the murder of a ride-share driver that happened in McKeesport.

On Wednesday, Allegheny County Police said they arrested Daemond Artemus, 18, in connection with the shooting that happened in McKeesport in May 2024.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man shot, killed in McKeesport while in vehicle identified

He is suspected of killing Brandon Dean, 39, of Homestead, after he picked up four people from an abandoned home on the 2900 block of Palmgreen Street.

Artemus was identified as a suspect through DNA evidence, police say.

Allegheny County Police renewed the push for answers in the investigation in June.

©2025 Cox Media Group