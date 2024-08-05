Local

Man shot, killed in McKeesport while in vehicle identified

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Stock police lights (Jack - stock.adobe.com)

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A man killed in a Mckeesport shooting in May has been identified.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identifies the man as Brandon Dean, 39, of Homestead.

Police say he was shot on May 3 while in a vehicle on the 2900 block of Palmgreen Avenue.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

    Most Read